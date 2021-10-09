Hashim, Zeedan’s famous father-in-law, is well-known to Coronation Street viewers.

Viewers of Coronation Street were taken aback when they recognized a major character on the show.

Zeedan exacted vengeance on Debbie tonight after she booked fictitious visitors at Speed Daal.

He bought a food truck and parked it in front of the restaurant, where he sold half-price curries.

It was a tremendous hit with the townspeople, and Zeedan was excited.

However, he was disturbed to see Hashim, his father-in-law, conversing with Yasmeen in Speed Daal.

Not only had Zeedan run away from his wife, but he had also stolen £50,000 from her family.

However, the actor portraying Hashim drew the attention of the audience.

“Mr Kumar from the Kumars at 42,” Pete tweeted.

“Was that fella who was hunting for Zeedan member of the Kumars?” Eric wondered.

“The restaurant customer sounds really familiar voice,” Oli tweeted.

Sohail penned: “Oh my goodness! On the street, it’s Father Kumar!” “It’s him off The Kumars at No: 49 or whatever it was called!!!” Samantha tweeted. Vincent Ebrahim, who is most known for playing Ashwin Kumar, the father on The Kumars at No. 42, plays Hashim.

He also starred as Bobby in the BBC comedy After You’ve Gone.