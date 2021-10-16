‘Has to’: Gary Lineker offers a tough warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s victory.

Gary Lineker has showered praise on Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold once more.

In Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford, the Reds full-back returned from injury.

Alexander-Arnold had missed Liverpool’s previous two matches due to a groin injury before the international break, but was included in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup at Vicarage Road.

Alexander-Arnold played a significant role in Liverpool’s assault early in the 5-0 triumph, getting plenty of acclaim from onlookers.

One of them was Lineker, who has been vocal about his admiration for the 23-year-old on social media.

Lineker went on to give a message to England manager Gareth Southgate in his latest tweet.

Alexander-skill, Arnold’s according to Lineker, merits his being a regular starter for the Three Lions.

Lineker commented on Twitter, “The passing of @TrentAA is just utterly magnificent.”

“Will be critical to @England’s progress in the next years.” He’s at a different level and needs to play.” Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole was a BT Sport analyst for the game, and he stated before the game that Alexander-Arnold had what it takes to flourish in the midfield.

“He plays right back for Liverpool, but he has the freedom to play in midfield when he wants,” Cole explained.

“He’s a natural footballer; he knows how to play different positions and what’s going on around him.

“Keep doing what you’re doing for Liverpool.” Because you’ve got three or four players you think you need to get all these world-class players in the team, maybe I’ll play him as a number eight and develop him there.

“Is he as effective in there when he has to play with his back to goal on a regular basis?” “The nuance and asterix in there is he is as effective in there when he has to play with his back to goal on a regular basis?” He could be the best right-back in the world, it’s a mystery.

“Give him 18 months and I’m confident he’ll be one of the greatest eights in the country.”

“He’s such a wonderful player; he’s just played five games and his numbers are all over the place; he’s back to his very best.”