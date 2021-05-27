Has Jimin from BTS ever had green hair?

BTS’ unofficial “resident prince charming” is this idol. He is a musician, dancer, and fashion icon who is noted for his various hair colors. That meant blue for the music video for “Black Swan.” That meant pink hair for the music video for “Boy With Luv.”

Is Jimin’s hair ever green? Here’s everything we know about this multi-award winner.

Jimin, a member of BTS, colored his hair a greenish-turquoise color.

He’s the man behind “Filter” and “Intro: Serendipity,” two solo tunes. Jimin is one of the seven members of the Korean boy band BTS, who are featured in songs such as “Dynamite” and “Boy With Luv.”

Jimin has worn colored contacts to match BTS’ musical eras, as well as various accessories like earrings and rings, in addition to his wardrobe choices. Jimin, like the other members of BTS — Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook — dyes his hair on a regular basis.

Jimin’s hair went from bubblegum pink to platinum blonde to blonde to caramel brown in 2017. Jimin’s hair was a greenish tone the following year. This hair was seen by certain BTS fans who attended the Love Yourself Tour.

BTS’ Jimin Finally Addresses the ‘Dumpling Incident,’ As Mentioned on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden,’

Jimin of BTS, what is his favorite hair color?

This BTS member is well-known for his many hair colors, as well as his use of colored contacts. In 2020, the members of BTS took part in interviews for the music video “On.” That was an inquiry about Jimin’s preferred hair color. He couldn’t decide which style suited him best at first.

According to a video translation, Jimin responded, “Well, that’s a tricky one.” “Because my hair is now this hue, I truly like it. What hue is this, exactly? Is it blue-ish? “Navy-like?”

The bandmates individually disclosed their favorite hair colors during a 2018 interview with Buzzfeed. For RM, it was silver, and for V, it was gold. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.