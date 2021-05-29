Harvey Weinstein is dubbed “evil as f**k” by Marlon Wayans for stealing the “Scary Movie” franchise.

The Wayans brothers are responsible for some of the most well-known comedies of the last two decades. White Chicks, for example, is still considered a cult favorite. The Scary Movie Series, however, is one of their most remembered flicks.

Following his family’s departure from the production, Marlon Wayans has been candid about his disappointment with the final two films in the franchise. However, he has revealed that Harvey Weinstein is to blame for his family’s lack of involvement in the others.

With the popularity of ‘Scary Movie,’ the Wayans brothers have made a name for themselves.

Keenan Ivory Wayans directed the comedy picture in 2000. Scream, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Sixth Sense, and I Know What You Did Last Summer are among the horror and mystery films and television shows parodied in the film.

Critics gave the film mixed reviews, but audiences adored it. Scary Movie was a huge success, grossing $278 million worldwide on a budget of $19 million. The initial film’s success prompted four further sequels.

A year later, in 2001, the sequel was released. Scary Movie 2 is another anthology of parodies, this time of eerie and haunted house movies from the past. The Haunting, The Exorcist, The Amityville Horror, Poltergeist, The Legend of Hell House, House on Haunted Hill, The Changeling, Hannibal, and Hollow Man are among the films mocked in Scary Movie 2.

It made less money at the box office than the original, grossing slightly over $140 million. Scary Movie 2 received mostly unfavorable reviews from critics.

“This isn’t a movie — it’s a vaudeville sketch aimed at the lowest common denominator,” according to a CNN review of Scary Movie 2. It’s not to say there’s anything wrong with that; just be aware of what you’re getting yourself into… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.