Harvey Elliott provides a new injury update that Liverpool fans will appreciate.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool youngster, has updated his injury status on social media as he continues his recovery.

The 18-year-old has been out of action since suffering a catastrophic ankle injury in Liverpool’s Premier League match against Leeds United in September.

Elliott, who fought his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans this season, has kept fans updated on his progress via social media as he works toward a full recovery this season.

The child could be seen practicing with leg weights at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre in Kirkby in his most recent post.

Elliott put weight on his leg in a series of Instagram stories, with the caption ‘Bad leg???’

In recent weeks, he’s also provided updates while jogging on the spot in a pool at Liverpool’s training complex.

“Another day of improving,” he captioned those clips. We’re almost there. Reds, thank you for all of your support thus far! I appreciate it as always. “I’ll be in touch soon.” Elliott made four appearances for the Reds in the first half of the season before being stretchered off the pitch at Elland Road in September after a challenge from Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk.

After Elliott’s operation, Liverpool’s club doctor, Jim Moxon, talked to Liverpoolfc.com and said he expects to play again this season.

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”