Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool teenager, has signed a new long-term deal.

Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, according to the club.

After impressing during a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season, where he scored seven goals and added 11 assists, the 18-year-old has signed a five-year contract.

Elliott will travel to Austria with Liverpool’s first-team group in the hopes of impressing Jurgen Klopp and earning playing time when the Premier League season begins.

“It’ll always be there during the years I’m here,” Elliott said after signing his new contract. Hopefully, it will be for a long time.

“There will always be butterflies when you put on the shirt, when you go out to train and play, when you’re connected with the club, there will always be butterflies.

“It’s good to make my family and myself proud, especially because I’m a Red. However, the hard work continues.

“When you sign a new deal, especially for your boyhood club, it’s always a good feeling. Now that it’s all over, all I have to do is focus on pre-season, get my work done, and make sure I’m ready for the season.”