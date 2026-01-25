Harry Styles Tour Excludes Scotland, Leaving Fans Disappointed

Harry Styles’ much-anticipated comeback tour has sparked widespread excitement among his global fanbase. However, Scottish fans are expressing frustration after the pop star revealed that his “Together, Together” tour, slated for 2026, will not be stopping in Scotland. The 31-year-old’s decision has led to an outcry, particularly given his previous engagements in the country.

Details of the tour were unveiled on January 22, 2026, following the release of his new single “Aperture” from his forthcoming album, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY, which will be his first album in four years. The “Together, Together” tour, set to run between May and December 2026, will cover cities including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney. Harry will kick off the tour in Amsterdam on May 16.

Scottish Fans Voice Their Displeasure

While Styles’ announcement has thrilled audiences worldwide, the exclusion of Scotland has upset his UK followers, particularly those who had flocked to previous Scottish venues. In contrast to the 30 performances in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the UK will receive just six shows, all of which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London. Fans are questioning why only London was included, with no dates announced for Scotland.

Many took to social media to voice their dismay, with one fan exclaiming, “Harry Styles doing THIRTY shows in New York and only six in the UK (all in London!!!!)” Another fan voiced their displeasure more bluntly, tweeting, “Harry hates Scotland, pass it on.” Others reminded the singer of his previous tours in Scotland, particularly his 2023 performance at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, where he performed to over 65,000 fans across two nights. One user wrote, “Hey @Harry_Styles do you remember Murrayfield night 2? It was one of the best, if not the best Love on Tour show, yet no Scotland dates?”

Despite the backlash, the star’s decision not to return to Scotland has sparked a debate about tour logistics and fan loyalty. While some fans feel slighted, others have pointed out that Harry Styles has always been a crowd favorite in Scotland, with his previous performances in Glasgow and Edinburgh drawing large, dedicated audiences.

Styles’ “Love on Tour” between 2021 and 2023 made history in Scotland, particularly when his first-ever stadium show took place at Ibrox in June 2021. That concert, however, was marred by a horrifying incident when a fan fell from the stands during the performance, leading to a brief pause in the show. Despite the scare, no serious injuries were reported, and the fan received medical attention. Styles later returned to Scotland in 2023, where he performed two sold-out shows at Murrayfield, further cementing his popularity in the country.