Harry Styles, the British pop sensation, is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to music with the announcement of his new single, “Aperture,” which will drop worldwide on January 22, 2026. The track serves as the lead single from his upcoming fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, set to hit shelves on March 6, 2026. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new material from Styles, who last released an album over three years ago.

The announcement, made on Styles’ Instagram, features a jubilant photo of him in the studio and has sparked a wave of excitement across social media platforms. The single’s release is a precursor to the full album, which will feature 12 tracks and once again see Styles collaborate with his longtime producer Kid Harpoon. The two have worked together on past hits, including Styles’ Grammy-winning 2022 album Harry’s House.

Thematic Clues and Marketing Strategy

The rollout for Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally has been mysterious, with Styles using cryptic billboards in major cities worldwide—such as New York, Madrid, and Rome—alongside a mysterious website, WeBelongTogether.co, which has captivated his fanbase. The site features an image of Styles sketching in a park, with a clock pointing to “Disco,” signaling the album’s dance-driven theme. These teases are meant to build anticipation ahead of the full album drop.

The title “Aperture” serves as a metaphor for Styles’ return to the spotlight. In photography, an aperture is an opening in a lens that allows light in, and Styles has embraced this metaphor with a message: “Let the light in.” His social media posts reflect this theme, with an animation of the single’s title opening and closing, mimicking the concept of an aperture. Notably, the limited-edition album box set will include a reloadable 35mm film camera, further emphasizing the visual metaphor.

Styles’ previous album, Harry’s House, was a critical and commercial success. Released in 2022, it topped charts globally and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2023. Its singles, including the chart-topping “As It Was,” fueled a lengthy 18-month world tour, further cementing Styles’ status as one of the industry’s biggest stars. This makes the announcement of his new album all the more significant, especially given that it has been over 1,300 days since his last release.

As the excitement builds for “Aperture,” speculation is rife about Styles’ next move. Although no official details have been confirmed, rumors suggest that he may return to some of his most iconic venues, like Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum, for a new tour in 2026. Industry insiders also speculate that he may perform at the upcoming Grammys, though this remains unverified.

With his new music and fresh sound, Styles continues to evolve as an artist. The anticipation surrounding “Aperture” and Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally only adds to the excitement as fans and industry watchers await what’s next in his musical journey.