Harry Styles Reflects on Future of Music Ahead of New Album and Global Tour

Harry Styles has shared his uncertainty about whether he will continue making music in 20 or 30 years. The 31-year-old singer, who is gearing up for his first tour in three years, expressed his deep love for music while acknowledging that the future remains unpredictable.

New Album and Tour Announced

Styles’ highly anticipated fourth studio album, *Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally*, is set for release on March 6, 2026. This marks his first new music since 2022’s *Harry’s House*, and the excitement around its arrival is palpable. In addition to the album, Styles has announced his *Together, Together* global tour, which will include major stops in cities such as London, New York, São Paulo, and Sydney.

His tour will feature special guests, including Shania Twain, DJ Jamie XX, Robyn, and Jorja Smith, among others. The tour will kick off in May and span seven months, with Styles performing six nights at Wembley Stadium in London, beginning June 12. He will also play 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Fans across the globe will get a chance to experience his energetic performances, with additional dates in Amsterdam, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, and Australia.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills, Styles reflected on his future in music, admitting that although he loves it dearly, it’s “hard to tell” whether he will still be actively making music in decades to come. He shared that his passion for music remains strong, but how it will manifest in the years ahead is uncertain. “Time will tell, but right now, I’m really excited to be starting again,” he said.

Alongside the announcement of the album and tour, Styles also released *Aperture*, his first single in nearly four years. He described the song as a perfect representation of the album’s themes, which center around embracing positivity and opening oneself up to new possibilities. Styles also spoke about the personal significance of the track, which was the final song created for the album.

One of the most exciting moments for Styles’ fans is the inclusion of Shania Twain as a special guest for his Wembley performances. Twain, who has been a major influence on Styles’ music, will join him on stage during the London leg of his tour. The collaboration is a full-circle moment for Styles, who fondly remembers listening to Twain’s music with his mother while growing up. Twain herself expressed her excitement about the event, calling it a dream come true to perform at Wembley Stadium at age 60, alongside someone she admires deeply.

The *Together, Together* tour promises to be a massive event, with Styles’ global fanbase eager to see him perform live again. The pre-sale for tickets to the London dates will begin on January 26, with general sales starting on January 30.

After rising to fame as part of One Direction, Styles has firmly established himself as a solo artist with a string of successful albums, including his debut self-titled release in 2017, *Fine Line* in 2019, and *Harry’s House* in 2022. He has earned two UK number-one singles and multiple Grammy and Brit Awards, solidifying his place in contemporary music history.