Harry Styles Announces Six-Night Wembley Residency for 2026 Tour

Harry Styles is set to make a major return to the stage with his highly anticipated global tour, “Together, Together.” The former One Direction star will perform six nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium this summer, marking his first tour in three years.

Global Tour Dates and Special Guests

The 31-year-old singer revealed details of the extensive tour via social media, sharing posters that featured intimate, love-filled imagery. The tour will kick off in May 2026 and will visit major cities worldwide, including London, New York, Sao Paulo, Melbourne, and Sydney, with a series of star-studded performances. Styles will take to the stage in Amsterdam and New York for six nights each, with additional dates in Brazil and Mexico City. He will also perform in two major Australian cities.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the performances, which will feature a range of special guest appearances. These include global superstars such as Shania Twain, who expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying the Wembley shows are a lifelong dream. Twain, along with DJ Jamie XX, electroclash duo Fcukers, Swedish artist Robyn, and Jorja Smith, will join Styles during various tour stops.

Tickets for the London dates will be available for pre-sale starting January 26, with general sales beginning January 30, 2026. The Wembley performances will run from June 12 for six nights, with a total of 30 shows scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Alongside the tour announcement, Styles revealed his upcoming single, “Aperture,” set for release on January 26, followed by his fourth studio album, *Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally*, scheduled for release on March 6, 2026.

After achieving great success with his solo career since 2017, Styles’ new album marks his first full-length project since 2022’s *Harry’s House*. His first three solo albums have all topped the UK charts, with *Harry’s House* reaching number one alongside his hit singles “As It Was” and “Sign of the Times.” Fans are already speculating that the new release will further cement his place in music history.