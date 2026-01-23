Harry Styles Announces Record-Breaking Madison Square Garden Residency for 2026 Tour

Harry Styles is set to redefine the pop music landscape in 2026 with a tour like no other, culminating in a historic 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The artist’s “Together, Together” tour will span three continents and promote his eagerly awaited fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which will be released on March 6, 2026. Fans can look forward to the first single, “Aperture,” which will drop alongside the tour announcement, igniting anticipation worldwide.

30 Performances at Madison Square Garden

Unlike typical tours that crisscross cities in single-night stops, Styles has opted for extended residencies in major locations. His “Together, Together” journey kicks off in Europe, with six performances at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff ArenA in May, followed by another six-night stint at London’s Wembley Stadium in June. He will also perform in South America, with shows in São Paulo and Mexico City in July and August.

The centerpiece of the tour, however, is Styles’ ambitious residency in New York. From August 26 to October 31, Styles will perform at Madison Square Garden every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. This grueling schedule will see the pop sensation take the stage 30 times over just two months, making these the only U.S. shows of 2026. These performances will mark a continued partnership between Styles and the iconic venue, where he previously performed 15 times in 2022. Only Phish and Billy Joel have similarly long residencies at the venue.

After wrapping up his New York run, Styles will head to Australia for final performances in Melbourne and Sydney. In total, the “Together, Together” tour promises a global experience, with an eclectic mix of opening acts joining Styles at various stops, including Robyn in Amsterdam, Shania Twain in London, and Jorja Smith in Mexico City. Fans in Australia will be treated to Baby J, Fousheé, and Skye Newman. Each residency aims to deliver unique musical experiences that will appeal to diverse audiences worldwide.

Ticket Sales and Charitable Endeavors

Tickets for the tour are expected to be in high demand. Fans must sign up for an Artist Pre-sale by January 25, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET to access early ticketing. General ticket sales for Madison Square Garden will be staggered, with the first set of shows going on sale on January 30, followed by additional dates on February 4 and 5. In addition to the usual ticketing platforms, fans can also purchase tickets in person at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices.

As part of the tour’s global commitment, Styles is aligning with several charitable organizations. Proceeds from ticket sales in London will support the LIVE Trust, which protects grassroots music in the UK. Meanwhile, Styles has partnered with HeadCount to encourage voter registration during his New York residency. Internationally, the tour will support Choose Love, a humanitarian organization delivering aid to communities in need.

Building on the critical acclaim of his 2023 album Harry’s House, which won multiple Grammy Awards, Styles’ new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is set to generate even more excitement. With this innovative touring approach and a commitment to artistic and social responsibility, Styles’ “Together, Together” tour is poised to leave a lasting impact on the music world.