Harry Styles Announces 2026 World Tour with Record-Breaking MSG Residency

Pop sensation Harry Styles is set to take the stage for his highly anticipated 2026 “Together, Together” world tour, which will kick off on May 16 in Amsterdam. The 50-date tour, which will span multiple continents, promises to be a grand spectacle, with a headline-making 30-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden (MSG), a venue where Styles has already etched his name in music history.

A Global Journey with Major Highlights

Styles will begin his international journey with six performances at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, before heading to London’s Wembley Stadium for another six-night stretch. The global trek will also include performances in São Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City, with two nights each at both locations. The tour’s centerpiece will be Styles’ historic 30-show stint at Madison Square Garden, marking the largest residency ever at the famed venue.

This marks a significant leap from his previous 15-night run at MSG during his 2022 “Love On Tour,” which became the venue’s highest-grossing engagement. His return to the Garden in late August through October 2026 is expected to break even more records, with ticket demand expected to skyrocket. Presales for the event will begin in late January, with general sales opening on January 30, 2026, for most cities. New York fans will have access to exclusive presales via Ticketmaster, which require registration by January 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The “Together, Together” tour will support Styles’ upcoming fourth studio album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” set for release on March 6, 2026. The album, his first full-length project in four years, follows his Grammy-winning “Harry’s House” and includes the lead single “Aperture,” which was released on January 22. The new album’s sound is expected to draw from the synth-pop and disco influences that made “Harry’s House” a success.

Star-Studded Openers and a Commitment to Charitable Causes

Supporting Styles throughout his tour will be an impressive lineup of opening acts, including internationally renowned artists like Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, and Jamie xx. In Australia, local talents such as Skye Newman and Baby J will take the stage. For his New York residency, Jamie xx will provide the opening performances, promising an eclectic and vibrant start to Styles’ shows.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand, and fans have a chance to get early access through various presale events. In addition to the music, Styles is committed to giving back, with the humanitarian charity Choose Love partnering with the tour, while the New York shows will see HeadCount promoting civic engagement. In the UK, £1 from every ticket sold will benefit grassroots music venues through the LIVE Trust.

With its dazzling itinerary and a spirit of inclusion and celebration, the “Together, Together” tour is poised to be a major moment in the pop music landscape of 2026. As Styles himself has said, his fans have made his career a dream come true, and the tour is sure to be a joyous reunion for those who have long awaited his return to the stage.