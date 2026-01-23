Harry Speaks in Court About Press Relationships and Legal Action

The Duke of Sussex testified in a London courtroom on Wednesday, revealing his complicated relationship with the press and how his royal position prevented him from publicly addressing negative articles. Harry, who is involved in a high-profile lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, explained that his ability to complain about the press was hindered due to the “institution” he was part of at the time.

In his testimony, Harry referred to the longstanding royal policy of “never complain, never explain,” which he said shaped his response to media criticism throughout his time as a working royal. He described the situation as one in which, even when feeling aggrieved, he was unable to openly challenge the media’s portrayal of him. “The policy was to ‘never complain, never explain,'” Harry emphasized, acknowledging his uneasy relationship with the press.

Legal Battle Over Alleged Unlawful Information Gathering

Harry’s testimony is part of a broader legal action involving several high-profile figures. Alongside Harry, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all taking legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), accusing the publisher of unlawful information gathering. The claims include allegations of phone tapping and other unlawful methods used to obtain private information for articles.

ANL has firmly denied the accusations, maintaining its defense against the claims. Despite this, Harry stated that it would have been “impossible to complain” about certain articles, as newspapers were publishing “thousands” of stories about him. He expressed the difficulties of maintaining trust in a system where his private matters were frequently made public, leading to a reduced circle of trust and knowledge. “The stuff in these articles is not the kind of stuff I would talk about openly,” he added.

Harry also highlighted the personal toll of media intrusion, stating that the flood of press coverage made it harder to trust anyone, as private information quickly spread. He noted that in his experience, any complaint would only lead to the press doubling down on their coverage. “If you complain, they double down on you,” he remarked.