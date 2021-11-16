‘Harry Potter’ Stars To Reunite For HBO Max On Its 20th Anniversary

HBO will air a 20th anniversary special. Max has been cast in the “Harry Potter” franchise, with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, as well as filmmaker Chris Columbus, all set to appear in the special.

Other cast members from the eight-film franchise will also participate, according to a Warner Media press statement.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, “when the clock strikes midnight.” The reunion comes close to the 20th anniversary of the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which is also the first book in J. K. Rowling’s book series, on which the films are based.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart are among the cast members featured in the reunion special.

According to the press announcement, the retrospective “tells a captivating making-of tale through all-new in-depth interviews and cast interactions, inviting viewers on a beautiful first-person voyage through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”

Casey Patterson, the executive producer, says “With this fantastic ensemble, there’s enchantment in the air as they all return to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. As they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey through the development of these wonderful films, the enthusiasm is palpable.”