Harry Maguire is betting $101 million on himself to become a “real star” at Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho, according to Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, has the potential to become a “true star” at Old Trafford in the 2021-22 season.

After failing to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Manchester United finally signed him for $101 million in the summer of 2021.

Maguire, an England defender who just played alongside Sancho at the Euro 2020, praised his young colleague and described him as an excellent prospect.

“I believe he’s been associated with us for a number of seasons now, and it seemed similar to my transfer to Manchester United, where it didn’t happen the first season but was completed the following season. I’m quite excited for him; he’s a truly gifted individual. He’s the type of kid who, with his confidence, can be a great star for this club, and I believe that, in the future, given our success, he can play a huge role,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

Sancho is coming off a great season with Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 16 goals and added 20 assists in 38 competitive games. He and Erling Haaland were instrumental in Dortmund’s DFB Pokal victory. Sancho led the competition in scoring with six goals in as many games, while also contributing five assists.

Despite the fact that Manchester United went trophy-less in 2020-21, Maguire believes it is time for the Red Devils to start winning again. The 2017 Europa League was the last trophy won by United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United came in second place in the Premier League last season, 12 points behind champion Manchester City. Villarreal also defeated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in the Europa League final.

“We need to improve on last season, and we’ll work hard to do so. We’ve progressed in terms of what we’ve accomplished as a club and who we can compete with — the best teams in the world – and that’s where we’re at right now. Of course, this is the point at which we must begin delivering. We need to start winning trophies now that we’ve shown over the last few years that we can compete again,” Maguire remarked.

Sancho is likely to strengthen Manchester United's offense alongside Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Pogba. Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United player, has also stated that Sancho is capable of resolving the problems.