Harriet Tyce Eyes BBC’s ‘The Traitors’ Victory Amidst Strategic Game

As the fourth series of BBC’s The Traitors nears its penultimate week, the pressure is mounting for the remaining players to uncover the two traitors lurking among them. Harriet Tyce, the sharp-minded former barrister and bestselling crime author, has emerged as a fan favorite, with many viewers backing her to claim the £120,000 prize. Harriet has already made a significant impact, orchestrating the banishment of traitor Hugo early in the series, and now she has her sights set on Rachel Duffy, who has managed to stay under the radar so far.

Fans Back Harriet’s Strategic Moves

Harriet’s tactical intelligence has earned her praise from fans on social media, with many calling her the “best faithful ever.” In particular, viewers have applauded her for taking out Hugo and for honing in on Rachel as the next target. After Fiona’s dramatic accusation that Rachel was a traitor, fans were left on edge as Harriet quickly made her move, observing, “Rachel is my number one suspect, and the person I will be keeping my eye on.” Her observation that Fiona had been “hung out to dry” by Rachel adds another layer to the growing tension surrounding the Welsh contestant.

Despite Harriet’s strong positioning in the game, fans believe she still has work to do if she is to secure the win. Many have suggested that Harriet should keep the traitors, particularly Rachel, close for a while longer before making her final move. “Harriet is my winner,” one fan commented. “If she keeps Rachel close and gets to the final, she’s got this.” Others have echoed similar sentiments, noting that there is no reason to eliminate the traitors just yet, as the final showdown approaches.

Her detective-like skills have also drawn admiration, with one viewer even suggesting Harriet could be the “UK Minister for Solving Traitorous Crimes” due to her sharp focus and ability to navigate complex situations with ease.

The most recent episode left viewers hanging on a cliffhanger, as Matthew and Harriet were granted the opportunity to question the traitors face-to-face. Matthew’s choice to target Jessie, urging the traitors to recruit him instead, stunned the audience. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Harriet’s turn to interrogate the traitors, with her questions set to air in the upcoming episode.

The Traitors continues this Wednesday, 14 January, at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer, as the game intensifies and the battle for the £120,000 prize grows ever more intense.