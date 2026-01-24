Harper Beckham Supports Romeo Amid Brooklyn’s Family Feud

Harper Beckham has broken her silence following a dramatic public feud between her brother, Brooklyn, and their parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The 14-year-old took to Instagram to support her brother Romeo, whose own strained relationship with Brooklyn has unfolded against a backdrop of social media disputes and family tensions.

The latest chapter in the Beckham family drama began when Brooklyn Beckham, 26, posted a blistering rant against his parents on January 19. In his angry statement, he accused David and Victoria of undermining his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz, 31, and questioned the authenticity of their friendships, suggesting that the couple fabricated relationships for the sake of social media visibility. His words, particularly the accusation that his mother had “danced on him inappropriately” at his wedding, left Victoria devastated. She reportedly read the post at the same time as the public, and while she has not yet addressed the accusations directly, the damage was clear.

Sibling Tensions and Social Media Fallout

Amidst the fallout, Harper Beckham has largely stayed out of the fray, but her recent Instagram post praised her brother Romeo, 23, who has reportedly blocked Brooklyn on social media. The young model received high praise for his recent runway appearance during Paris Fashion Week. Harper shared a monochrome image of Romeo on the catwalk with the caption, “Yet again! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria [black love heart emoji].” The post marks her first message since Brooklyn’s explosive online statement.

Victoria also showed her support for Romeo’s success, sharing a clip of her middle son walking down the runway, accompanied by the simple word “Proud.” Romeo’s brother Cruz commented on the clip, adding, “Ohhhhhh yeahhhhhh,” while Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, cheered him on with “Goooooooo baby go.”

Brooklyn, however, has made public claims that his brothers, including Romeo, were “sent to attack him” on social media. He expressed frustration over their decision to block him and accused them of participating in a family agenda centered around the promotion of “Brand Beckham,” which he claims places public image over genuine familial ties. He also argued that love within the family was now determined by social media presence and the number of photos posted for public consumption.

The growing tensions have also complicated Brooklyn’s relationship with Harper. Despite their once-close bond, the ongoing fallout from last year’s escalating conflict has made it difficult for the siblings to maintain their connection. Sources suggest that Brooklyn is now actively trying to shield Harper from the ramifications of the ongoing public dispute, a task made challenging by her residence with their parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Despite the harsh words from Brooklyn, there have been reports indicating that David and Victoria would welcome him back with open arms. However, a source close to the family revealed that Victoria feels deeply hurt by Brooklyn and Nicola’s actions, stating that she feels betrayed after doing everything in her power to make them feel welcomed, even considering Nicola like another daughter. This sentiment has reportedly left Victoria disillusioned and frustrated by the public airing of their family issues.