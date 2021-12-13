Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India, has been crowned Miss Universe 2021.

Miss India has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2021. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Eilat, Israel, after defeating 79 other contenders from around the world.

Sandhu also beat over first runner-up Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and second runner-up Lalela Mswane of South Africa to win the championship.

“Many people believe climate change is a hoax,” Sandhu was questioned during the Question and Answer round after reaching the Top 5. “How would you persuade them otherwise?” “To be honest, it breaks my heart to watch how nature is suffering from a variety of issues, as well as all forms of reckless behavior. And I strongly believe that now is the moment to act rather than talk, because each action has the potential to kill or save nature. She responded, “Prevent and protect is better than repent and mend, and this is what I’m trying to persuade you people today.”

Miss India, Miss Paraguay, and Miss South Africa were all asked the same question during the Top 3 Question and Answer round: “What advise would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the difficulties they face today?”

“Well, I believe the biggest pressure that today’s youth face is believing in themselves. Let’s quit comparing ourselves to others and focus on more pressing issues that are affecting the planet. I believe that coming out is something you should do for yourself, because you are your own hero. You’ve got your own life. Sandhu stated, “I trusted in myself, and that’s why I’m standing here today.”

Sandhu took her first steps as the next Miss Universe when Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020, presented her with the renowned crown.

Miss Universe is a public administrator and a proponent of women’s empowerment, sustainability, and reducing one’s carbon impact. She is 21 years old. When she’s not working on important issues, she enjoys yoga, cooking, dancing, and chess. She also works as a model and actress.

Sandhu has a bachelor’s degree in information technology and is now pursuing her master’s degree. She had recently completed filming for two Punjabi films, “Yaara Diyan Poo Baran” and “Bai Ji Kuttange,” all of which are set for release in 2022.