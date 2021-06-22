Harley Quinn Smith adores her name, but the film “Suicide Squad” made it “very annoying” to explain it.

Harley Quinn Smith catapulted to notoriety in the mainstream with her performance in the Freeform TV drama Cruel Summer, although having started acting years before. But, before people questioned Mallory’s motivations, Smith had to respond to those who didn’t believe her name was real because of its connection to a fictional character.

Smith made her series regular debut in Cruel Summer after a few movie parts in films like Yoga Hosers and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Smith made her series regular debut in Cruel Summer after a few movie parts in films like Yoga Hosers and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis, two young girls, are at the center of a mystery that touches practically everyone in their small Texas town in the Freeform drama.

Smith plays Mallory Higgins in the series. She befriends Kate after a falling out with her best friend, Jeanette. Following her captivity, Mallory becomes the teen’s only friend. But as viewers watched Cruel Summer Season 1, it became apparent that Mallory knew more than she let on at first.

“I absolutely love how straightforward Mallory is,” Smith told Collider. “Her friends are her world and what’s most important to her.” She acknowledged the show’s “endless amount of secrets and mysteries,” adding, “if someone managed to guess everything that happens, I wouldn’t believe it.”

People thought Harley Quinn was a stage name after ‘Suicide Squad’

In 2016, the DC film Suicide Squad premiered. It featured Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. And it changed Smith’s life. “Living with the name Harley Quinn was really great, up until Suicide Squad came out, and then everything went downhill, really fast,” the actor said, adding, “everybody thought I had a fake name.”

“Before that, it was great,” Smith continued. “Nobody really knew who she was,” she said of the character. “She wasn’t really mainstream, and everybody just thought I had a cool name. And then, Suicide Squad came out,… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.