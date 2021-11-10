Harish Patel, star of ‘Eternals,’ claims he has never seen Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek’s films.

Harish Patel, who portrayed Karun in “Eternals,” claimed that he has never seen Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek’s films.

Patel told Collider on Tuesday, “To tell you the truth, I’d never seen their flicks.” “I’d seen one of Angelina Jolie’s films, but not all of them; I can’t sit for lengthy periods of time. I’d never heard of them before.” The 68-year-old actor went on to say that he was immediately invited for a table read after his audition.

He told the site, “I was called in for a table read shortly after my audition, and all these stars were present, except Angelina Jolie.” “They’d all gathered. From the beginning, I felt like I was a member of the family.” This isn’t the first time the actor has opened out about his audition and how he met the other “Eternals” cast members. During a June interview with Pinkvilla, the Indian actor discussed his first meeting with Hayek. After the audition, Patel said Hayek touched him on the shoulder and welcomed him on board as he was eating his meal.

On November 5, the film “Eternals” was released exclusively in theaters. Chloé Zhao, an Oscar winner, directed the film.

Due to same-sex love-making sequences, the film was initially prohibited in Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

At the time, Jolie questioned the move, saying that it was “sad” for the viewers.

It will be released on Thursday in the Gulf region.

Jolie plays Thena, Richard Madden plays Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo, Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, Salma Hayek plays Ajak, and Kit Harington plays Black Knight in the star-studded “Eternals.”

Following the release of “Eternals,” Marvel is gearing up to release “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” another highly anticipated film, on December 17. The movie’s most recent poster indicated that renowned villain Green Goblin will also appear in the film, further piqueing fans’ interest.