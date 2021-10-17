Happy Birthday, Eminem: The Rap Icon’s Best Lyrics

On Sunday, Eminem, one of the most popular rappers of all time, celebrated his 49th birthday.

The rap icon, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has been at the top of his game for for 20 years, selling over 100 million records throughout the world.

He debuted his first album, “Infinite,” in 1996, and has since released 11 studio albums, one compilation album, and one EP.

Eminem has 10 albums that have debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2020, he will become the first musician in history to have ten consecutive number one albums.

The rapper’s estimated net worth is around $230 million.

Here are some of Eminem’s best and most motivating lyrics to commemorate the event.