Happy Birthday, Beyonce: Inspiring Quotes From The Pop Icon

Beyonce Knowles Carter, the singer, turned 40 on Friday.

The singer has not only captured hearts with her music, but she has also inspired many others by becoming a strong champion for change.

Beyonce was born and reared in Houston, Texas. As a kid, she competed in different singing and dancing competitions before becoming famous as the main singer of Destiny’s Child in the late 1990s. In October 2002, she recorded her first solo recording, which was a feature on Jay-song Z’s “03 Bonnie & Clyde.”

Beyonce has since released six studio albums, 80 singles, five live albums, and three compilation albums, as well as five live albums and three compilation albums.

Her songs have consistently praised black culture and underlined the importance of continuing to discuss issues such as race, gender, and politics.

Here are six empowering Beyonce quotes to commemorate the occasion. (Photo courtesy of Goal Cast)