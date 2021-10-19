Hannah’s Bar has been replaced by a new concept venue in the city center.

At Liverpool’s city center, a new concept venue is set to debut in the former Hannah’s Bar location.

Metrocola is a cocktail bar and tap room that will serve a variety of draught, cask, and craft ales, as well as cocktails and wines.

It will also serve Detroit-style pizza, which is distinguished from ordinary pizza by its rectangular shape and thick, crispy and chewy crust. Tomato sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese, which reaches all the way to the edges, are traditional toppings.

Metrocola, the sibling site of The Old School House on Lark Lane, will open in the former Hannah's Bar in about two weeks.

Hannah’s Bar on Leece Street has a long history in Liverpool and was a favourite hangout for many years, but it abruptly closed at the end of the summer, according to a Facebook post.

Metrocola is actively renovating the space to make it their own.

The front of the bar is decked out in trendy yellow tiles, and the drinks menu is displayed against an exposed brick wall.

Hannah’s Bar’s top-floor terrace provided stunning views of Liverpool’s cityscape, and Metrocola is likely to use the space for a rooftop bar.

Metrocola will be open seven nights a week, showcasing live sports and hosting a variety of concerts and events.

Check out its Instagram feed for more information.