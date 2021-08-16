Hannah Waddingham and Lena Headey revisit a traumatic “Game of Thrones” scene.

Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham recently reflected on their time on “Game of Thrones,” including one particularly harrowing sequence.

Waddingham recounted seeing Headey on her first day on the HBO set in a video chat for Entertainment Weekly, where the two pals reunited. They had filmed the scene in which her character, Septa Unella, parades a naked Cersei (Headey) around King’s Landing’s packed streets while yelling “Shame!”

“I was standing at the top of those stairs on my first day on ‘Thrones,’” Waddingham said. “My kid had only been born for about nine weeks, so I had no idea what my name was that day. ‘Oh, my God, this is so awesome,’ I told you. … ‘Oh, my God, are you ever going to get accustomed to this?’ And you were completely unfazed by it all. And I thought to myself, “When I grow up, I want to be like her.”

Headey chimed in, adding she was “definitely frightened” of being semi-naked in front of 6,000 people for two days.

They then talked about their horrifying “wineboarding” sequence in the 10th episode of Season 6 of “Game of Thrones,” in which Cersei tortures Septa. Waddingham admitted that filming the scene was “very painful” for them both at the time.

“People are always surprised that that happened in real life and that nothing was CGI’d,” she continued.

“One thing I’ve mentioned a lot is that both of us were a little nervous about it, but as with all of these things, you know they’re not going to kill you, so you just go ahead and do it. It made for great television, and I was just curious as to your thoughts on it all, because I believe you had a terrible time with it as well.”

Waddingham had a “horrendous” encounter, according to Headey. “As an actor, we all have limitations or no boundaries,” she remarked when asked about the scene lately. And having no restrictions is obviously quite exciting when you can go anywhere.”

Headey, on the other hand, admitted that she felt “horrendous” when filming the sequence with Waddingham, who was cuffed for 10 hours.

The “Ted Lasso” star revealed that filming those sequences had a silver lining since it allowed them to get more comfortable with each other and become a bond.

