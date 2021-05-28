Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Reveals One Thing She’d Never Ask Her Stews to Do While Shading ‘Below Deck Sailing’ Guests Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Reveals One Thing She’d Never Ask Her Stews to Do While Shading ‘Below Deck Sailing’ Guests

Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Mediterranean made a fiery remark about the most recent batch of charter guests on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht, while also revealing that she would never ask her stews to massage the visitors.

When a handful of the over-the-top passengers from the all-women charter demanded massages, Daisy Kelliher of Below Deck Sailing Yacht found herself with her hands bound. Covid-19 found it very impossible to find a last-minute masseuse, so she asked her colleagues if they wanted to try it. She went on to say that the stews didn’t have to provide a massage if they didn’t want to, but Alli Dore and Dani Soares opted to help out.

Hannah Ferrier stated that she would never request that her maid massage her guests.

When a fan asked Ferrier what she would do in Kelliher’s place after watching the current episode, she posted her opinions on the topic. “I would never allow massage on my staff. If we can get professionals on board, I’d do it; if we can’t, you should have done it sooner.”

Kelliher was put in a difficult situation, particularly once the visitors began fighting amongst themselves. However, before becoming a stew, both Dore and Soares had massage training and were somewhat adept in the art of massage. Dore was requested to massage Cindi, the primary’s mother, and she said she wasn’t looking forward to it.

So this isn’t the best time to ask for a raise? #BelowDeckSailing #MondayMood pic.twitter.com/DlGKO7RpZq

May 25, 2021 — Bravo (@BravoTV)

‘Below Deck’: Kate Chastain Unmasks the ‘Mythical’ Crew Member Who Fixes Everything on Valor

“As a yachtie, you work so hard,” she said in a confessional. “You know, you put up with a lot of nonsense. I don’t really like giving massages, but at least Cindi’s gonna be happy.” But when Dore joked with Kelliher how the massage would go fast because… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.