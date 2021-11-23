Hannah Brown, star of the ‘Bachelorette,’ has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 11.

Hannah Brown, the “Bachelorette,” has revealed that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer when she was 11 years old.

The revelation was made in the reality star’s new biography, “God Bless This Mess.”

When physicians discovered she had cancer, she said she was looking for an explanation for her constant stomach issues in fifth grade. According to PageSix, a growth the size of an egg was detected on her pancreas after she underwent an MRI to determine the cause of her pain.

“They sent me for a biopsy, and my dad got a call with the results a day or so later—not from our regular doctor, but from an oncologist,” she said in her memoir. “The tumor was cancerous. Cancer. Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal types of cancer.” The “Bachelorette” star noted that the oncologist’s assurance that her disease had not spread elsewhere was the only thing that gave her peace of mind.

“I wasn’t afraid of what was going to happen to me on the day of my surgery.” “Not at all,” she said. “As the nurses wheeled me into the operating room, even though my mother was in tears and my father looked as scared as I’d ever seen him, I glanced up at my mother from my hospital bed and whispered, ‘Mama, I’m going to be okay.'” Her only concern at the time was the chance of hair loss as a result of the treatment. “Depending on what the surgeon found after they got me into the operating room, there was a potential we’d have to go through radiation and chemotherapy,” they added. But, miraculously, neither of them was required,” she wrote.

Brown stated that the procedure went smoothly and that no malignant cells were left behind. She stated she had to go to the doctor a couple more times a year after the operation to be checked out, but nothing unusual was discovered in her scans or bloodwork.

In her latest memoir, Brown doesn’t hold anything back. Aside from her cancer diagnosis, she detailed her breakup with Jed Wyatt after “The Bachelorette,” as well as how she reconnected with Tyler Cameron after the show aired in the summer of 2019.