Hanna Kinsella, star of Real Housewives of New York City, discusses her “tough upbringing.”

Hanna Kinsella, star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, has confessed that she was tormented in school and had a “tough upbringing.”

In 2018, the 33-year-old made her first appearance on the ITVBe show and soon became a fan favorite.

Hanna is a cosmetic dentist who has a number of offices, including Kiln Lane Dental in St Helens, which specializes in cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics and has treated a number of celebrities, including model Danielle Lloyd and Hollyoaks actor Jorgie Porter.

Hanna’s road to success wasn’t simple, as she had a “tough upbringing” and was tormented at school, as she detailed in her new book, Brains Are The New T**s.

Growing up in an Iranian conservative home, the mother-of-one revealed in the book that she struggled with identity, culture, and background, and that her parents fought to negotiate their way through western culture.

She also said that many aspects of British culture were foreign to her strict parents but were commonplace to her, and that in order to blend in, she began wearing fashionable clothing and make-up.

In her new book, Hanna admits that she used to daydream about having a wonderful job, a big house, and nice stuff, and that this helped her cope with everything.

Hanna’s self-esteem was damaged after she was told in school by a careers advisor that liking make-up and fashion meant she wouldn’t get far in life and wouldn’t be taken seriously. She decided to fight back and make her dreams a reality, which helped her become the successful entrepreneur she is today.

“I’ve wanted to write a book for a long time because I feel in a good place and have accomplished a lot of what I dreamed about as a child, and I wanted to inspire others to visualize their future as well,” Hanna said.

The actress studied dentistry and received her master’s degree at the University of Liverpool, and she married her husband, Martin Kinsella, in the city two years ago.

Martin is an anti-aging cosmetic surgeon, and the couple delivered their first child, a baby boy named Maximum James, in February of this year.

Hanna's new book, Brains Are The New T**s, is out now.