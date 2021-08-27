Halsey Discusses Being “Treated Like A Teen Mom” While Pregnant.

In a new interview, Halsey opened out about their experience being pregnant in front of the camera.

In July, the “Without Me” singer and partner Alev Aydin welcomed their first child. Ender was the name given to their infant boy. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s “New Music Daily,” Halsey talked about her pregnancy.

“I’m 26, and I worked really hard for this pregnancy, and it was like, ‘I’m financially independent, I’m quite far along in my job, it feels like the appropriate time for me to do it,'” she says. And I was treated like a teen mom a lot of the time,” Halsey said in the interview, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“People would say things like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your job, and you’re not married, and you’re this.’”

The frequent bashing and questioning of Halsey’s decision created “feelings of humiliation,” which they also experienced when they were younger, according to Halsey.

They said, “It evoked a lot of old sentiments of guilt in me where I was like, how can you have an opinion, that type of opinion, on me making this decision?”

Despite the different reactions to their pregnancy, Halsey is content with where they are now. They understood that no matter what they do, others will have something negative to say about them.

“If I don’t, I’ll wait until I’m in my 30s and do ‘SNL’ for the sixth time, have my seventh No. 1 record, and whatever else I want to do. They went on to say, “I’d do the same thing over and over again.”

“But there’s also the argument that she worked too hard and never had a family.’ She’ll die on her own. She was so preoccupied with her career that she never met anyone. It’s a shame she won’t have any children; her profession won’t keep her awake at night.’ OK. As a result, nothing. So f–k ’em, I said, and I’m going to do what I want to do. Do you get what I’m saying? “This is essential to me,” I said.

Halsey decided to take a break from social media throughout her pregnancy. They claimed that they made the decision because social media stress would harm not just them but also the child they were carrying.

Years ago, the singer of “Bad at Love” was candid about their desire to start a family. Brief News from Washington Newsday.