Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for ‘Sister Swap: Hometown Holiday’

The Hallmark Channel’s very jolly holiday season continues with the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, “Sister Swap: Hometown Holiday,” the first in a series of interrelated films. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, and Mark Deklin feature in the film, which premieres on Sunday night.

The first of the two films focuses on one of the sisters, with Williams-Paisley playing the lead role. While some may recognize her from her debut performance as Annie in the “Father of the Bride” films or her recent appearance in Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles” films, she is also a well-known face on Hallmark. She has appeared in the “Darrow & Darrow” movie from Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, as well as “A Nashville Christmas Carol” and “The Christmas Train.” Deklin, on the other hand, will be a familiar face to Hallmark lovers. He has previously been in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Meet me at Christmas,” as well as Hallmark Channel’s “Switched for Christmas,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa,” “Love and Sunshine,” and “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy.” In addition to Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon, Jacob Buster, and Keith Robinson, the film stars Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon, Jacob Buster, and Keith Robinson.

This, however, will be the duo’s first collaboration.

So, what can fans expect from the first installment in a two-part story? Let’s have a look.

“Despite living in different locations, Jennifer (Williams-Paisley) and Meg Swift (Williams) are sisters who couldn’t be more alike. Jennifer owns a thriving restaurant in Salt Lake City that she co-founded with her late husband, and she is parenting her adolescent son Simon (Jacob Buster) on her own,” according to the movie’s synopsis. “When Meg comes to Salt Lake City for a wonderful Christmas weekend, Jennifer is overjoyed. Meg agrees to stay in the city and work at the restaurant while Jennifer and Simon return to Hazelwood for the holidays, where they pine for another Christmas at The Madison, their Uncle Dave’s (Nealon’s) neighborhood movie theater.” When Jenifer returns home, she discovers that the Madison, which is now for sale, is in need of renovations, which means she’ll have to team up with a familiar person from her past to bring the Madison back to its former grandeur.

"They just might pull off one last encore with the help of Eric (Deklin), Jennifer's former high school debate team adversary, and the community," the synopsis states. "As Jennifer and Eric collaborate, she is reminded that fresh options abound.