Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for ‘Christmas In Harmony’

“Christmas In Harmony,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. The film, which stars Ashleigh Murray and Luke James, will be released on Friday.

Hallmark fans are in for a treat, since this will be their first time seeing the cast of the film. Murray and James are both new to the network, though you may recognize them from their roles on “Riverdale” as Josie McCoy and Teen Sierra Samuels and “Star” as Noah Brooks. Michelle Williams (of Destiny’s Child fame) and Loretta Devine (“Family Reunion,” “A Sweet Christmas Romance”) star in the film, which is sure to be a hit.

But, in this film, what will happen?

“A firm merger forces Harmony Matthews (Murray) out of her job at Suprasonic Records and forces her to return to her hometown,” according to the synopsis. “Mama (Devine) is overjoyed to have Harmony back home and to be able to assist with the church’s annual Holiday Hallelujah Chorus. Melo D Star (Williams), a celebrity, is Harmony’s client and has threatened to quit unless Harmony returns.” While Harmony accepts and proposes a plan to highlight Melo D. Star, things go wrong, and Harmony finds herself auditioning for the lead solo in the chorus, which is also directed by her former high school sweetheart Kyle Noah (James).

Still, time with her ex-boyfriend may be exactly what Harmony needs, as she rediscovers her voice as well as her faith in love.

Harmony and Kyle might be singing a different tune and harmonizing in the key of love by Christmas Eve, according to the synopsis.

“Christmas in Harmony” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT.