Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for ‘A Holiday In Harlem’

“A Holiday in Harlem,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. The movie, which stars Olivia Washington and Will Adams, will be released on Sunday night.

The film is promised to be a unique treat for Hallmark lovers, as the film’s major two stars will be introduced for the first time. Adams is a complete newcomer to the industry, having only one previous credit as Grip on an episode of “The Oval,” which will make for an entertaining viewing experience for viewers as they get to witness him in his first major endeavor.

Washington, on the other hand, is a new face to Hallmark, despite coming from a family of actors.