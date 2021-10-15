Halle Berry’s MMA fighter performance in the ‘Bruised’ trailer gets praised [watch].

On Thursday, Netflix released the official teaser for the highly awaited film “Bruised,” and fans were ecstatic with Halle Berry’s portrayal.

The trailer begins with a couple of guys making fun of Berry for her history on the streets while she reminisces about her ring fights. Berry is seen cleaning bathrooms and hotel rooms in the next clip before saying, “I don’t want to fight, I’m pleased.” The 55-year-old actress was shown without makeup and wearing a sweatshirt in the two-minute trailer. Later in the clip, she works hard to prepare for another bout.

Fans praised the actress for her directing and action moments in the YouTube comments area.

“Great to see the Bond Girl of my childhood still kicking a—!” said one fan. another fan commented, “This is a film that I could watch over and over again. She is a force to be reckoned with.” As one user put it, “Halle Barry seems to embody every role she portrays. It astounds me how she can be the character rather than merely act. I’m overjoyed to have her back at work.” The actress talked up about filming the action flick in August 2021, revealing how she injured her two ribs on the first day.

“They informed the insurance after I informed the [John Wick] director. We had to shut down for months, which was a huge hassle “Berry stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We didn’t have a large budget because it was an independent film. “I didn’t travel this far and worked this hard to go home,” the director in me replied.” Eric Brown, a fight choreographer and stunt coordinator, told the newspaper that it was a “crazy injury” caused by her “passion.” “Halle is an outlier. I’ve worked with a lot of actors, and nearly none of them work as hard as you do “Brown continued.

Berry will make his directorial debut with “Bruised.” The actress announced on Instagram on Thursday that the film would be released in theaters on Nov. 17 and will then be accessible to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 24.