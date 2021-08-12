Halle Berry reveals that while filming ‘Bruised,’ she broke two ribs.

Halle Berry was hurt on the set of “Bruised,” yet after breaking two ribs, she wanted to continue filming.

On the first day of filming, the 54-year-old actress, who is making her directing debut with the action film, shattered two ribs. She admitted that it was physically demanding for her, but she chose to keep filming because of the limited budget they had as an independent production.

“I informed the [John Wick] director, and they informed the insurance.” Berry told Entertainment Weekly, “We had to shut down for months, and it was a huge ordeal.” “We didn’t have a big budget on [Bruised] because it was an independent film. “I didn’t travel this far and worked this hard to go home,” the director in me remarked.

“It’s a bizarre injury,” she says. But it was just her ferocity…. Halle is an outlier. Eric Brown, a fight choreographer and stunt coordinator, told the publication, “I’ve dealt with a lot of performers, and nearly none of them have that sort of work ethic.”

This isn’t the first time the Oscar winner has been injured on the set. She also injured her ribs while filming “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” a 2019 action flick, according to ET.

Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced mixed martial arts champion struggling for custody of her son in the midst of an intimidating bout with an old opponent in the ring, in “Bruised.”

The part was written for Blake Lively of “Gossip Girl,” and the film was going to be directed by Nick Cassavetes, who directed “The Notebook” and “My Sister’s Keeper.”

Berry told EW last year that when she first saw the script in 2017, she thought it was written for a 25-year-old Irish Catholic girl. The actress admitted that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to portray the character.

“I knew it couldn’t be me as written,” she remarked at the time, “but what I loved about the tale was that it was a great fight film.” “I enjoyed this character’s splintered brokenness, and I enjoy seeing a film about redemption. I’d like to see the human spirit soar; I’d like to see someone overcome adversity and emerge victorious at the end of the day.”

Berry stated that she set out to “persuade the producers, who owned the film rights, to allow me recreate it for a middle-aged Black woman.”

She stated her case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.