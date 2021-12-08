Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, and Scarlett Johansson Attend The People’s Choice Awards 2021 [Watch].

On Tuesday, the People’s Choice Awards 2021 were hosted in the Barker Hangar in California. Many celebrities, including Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, and others, attended the event.

Halle Berry, who earned the People’s Icon Award, wore a glittery full-sleeved costume on the red carpet. She finished off her ensemble with a matching pair of heels.

On the red carpet, Berry told a reporter how much she enjoyed her directorial debut film, “Bruised.”

“To have Cardi B present you with an icon award — I don’t believe a moment in my life could be grander,” Berry said on stage as the rapper handed her the honor.

At the event, the rapper posed for a shot with Berry, who was dressed elegantly in a long gown with a plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian took home the Fashion Icon Award, and she was joined by her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian at the event. Kim wore a completely black outfit with cat-eye sunglasses, while her sister wore a short silver and black ensemble. Jenner, on the other hand, was dressed elegantly in a red suit.

Johansson, who won the award for Best Female Movie Star, wore a gorgeous black and white strapless jumpsuit.

The gathering was not only attended by Johansson, but also by other Marvel stars. The Show of 2021 Award (for “Loki”) and The Action Movie of 2021 Award (for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) went to Tom Hiddleston and Simu Liu, respectively.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped on the red carpet before accepting the People’s Champion Award to express his excitement for the event. The actor was dressed in a bright red shirt and formal maroon slacks. He also donned a black jacket with maroon cuffs and collar, which went well with his ensemble.

Addison Rae, a TikTok star who recently made her film debut in “He’s All That,” wore a lovely pink outfit with maroon embroidery to the occasion. She finished off her ensemble with a beaded choker.

Mindy Kaling, Kenan Thompson, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lil Rel Howery were among the many celebrities who attended the People’s Choice Awards 2021.