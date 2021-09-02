Halle Berry Discloses the Worst Advice She’s Ever Received, As Well As Why She Ignored It

Halle Berry has revealed the single piece of advice she regards to be the “worst” she has ever received.

For Entertainment Weekly’s new “Bold School” video series, which celebrates Hollywood power players behind and in front of the camera, the Oscar-winning actress and new filmmaker, 55, said the “worst bit of advice [I’ve] been given was, ‘Have a backup plan.'”

Berry claims she disregarded the advise because “if you have a backup plan, odds are you’ll fall back on it.”

“And if you truly have a dream, I believe you must wear blinders, have only one aim, and be relentless in pursuing that goal,” she stated.

“So, when I was advised, ‘Have a backup plan,’ I told them, ‘Screw that!’ I’m not going to have a plan B.’”

The “Catwoman” actress also shared the advice she’s gotten over the years that has helped her stay true to herself. These mantras, she said, have contributed to her success and confidence throughout her career.

“I’d say it’s been a case of marching to the beat of my own drum.’ ‘I’m going to run my own race.’ “I think those have been incredibly essential in my life because it’s easy to get distracted by what other people are doing,” Berry explained.

“And I was also instructed, ‘Never compare yourself,’” she concluded. These are elements that I believe have been critical in my ability to not just achieve success but also to find calm while on that path over the last 30 years.”

With “Bruised,” Berry will make her directorial debut on Netflix this fall. She will also star as Jackie Justice, a single mother and disgraced MMA fighter who seeks to find atonement in the cage, in addition to directing the picture from a screenplay by Michelle Rosenfarb.

Cat Zingano filed a lawsuit against Berry last month, stating that she gave her a role in the film in exchange for her skipping a major UFC fight, but then pulled her from the production later.

The lawsuit stated, “Zingano was divided between the considerably important career-advancing opportunity to fight for championship contention and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with Defendant Berry in a feature film about a character whose biography so nearly paralleled Zingano’s own life story.”

Zingano is alleging "promissory estoppel," claiming she relied on Berry's promise to cast her in the film when she was rejected in July 2019.