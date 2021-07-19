Haley Lu Richardson and Other Actresses Compete For Lead In HBO Max Film “Batgirl”

The search for the lead actress in the upcoming “Batgirl” picture has begun, and two actresses have emerged as front-runners, according to reports.

Haley Lu Richardson, who starred in “Five Feet Apart,” and Leslie Grace, who appeared in “In the Heights,” are two of the women being considered for the lead role in the HBO Max film.

Richardson, who has appeared in films such as “The Edge of Seventeen” and “Columbus,” has previously received accolades for her performance in the upcoming film “Unpregnant.”

Meanwhile, Grace has been nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards and has gained widespread attention for her role in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights.”

They aren’t, however, the only big-name actresses vying for the legendary role of Batgirl. Zoey Deutch, who starred in “Zombieland: Double Tap,” and Isabela Merced, who starred in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” are also vying for the role.

The four actresses’ identities aren’t a guarantee that one of them will be the next Batgirl. Over the next two weeks, the number of actresses vying for the position may grow.

Although plot details for the upcoming film are unknown, Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, will be Batgirl’s secret identity.

Betty Kane was the character’s original name until she was replaced in the DC Comics in 1967.

The directors of “Bad Boys for Life,” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, are expected to direct the upcoming “Batgirl” film. Actual date information is not yet available.