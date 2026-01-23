Hair Stylist Jessie Becomes Latest Victim in The Traitors

The tension on BBC’s The Traitors reached a fever pitch on Friday night as hairstylist Jessie was revealed as the latest victim in the deadly game of deception. Viewers had been left on edge, wondering whether Jessie, Matthew, or Faraaz would be the next to meet their fate after failing to secure protection in the intense round of the game.

In a suspense-filled episode, traitors Rachel and Stephen made the fateful decision in the turret, with Stephen visibly shaken by the act, exclaiming, “What have I become?” Rachel, ever the strategist, responded bluntly, “I know, you’re a demon.” The two had been contemplating multiple candidates, with Jessie emerging as the unfortunate target after a dramatic accusation by her during the previous episode. Jessie had singled out Stephen, accusing him of being one of the traitors at the roundtable.

Accusations and Tension Build

As the game unfolded, the traitors were faced with multiple options. Matthew had previously expressed interest in joining their ranks, making him a prime suspect in their eyes. However, Rachel and Stephen quickly agreed that he posed a “dangerous” threat. But it was Jessie, 28, who ultimately became their target.

Stephen later revealed to the viewers that the decision to eliminate Jessie had caused him “the most anxiety” he had ever felt during the game. Despite the emotional toll, Rachel remained resolute, admitting the decision had been difficult but necessary, adding, “It’s really hard to be false. We made a really difficult decision last night and I think there’s going to be a lot of drama to come.”