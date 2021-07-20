Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter, shares a “rare” photo with boyfriend Evan McClintock.

Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter, shared a ‘rare’ selfie of herself and boyfriend Evan McClintock on Instagram on Monday.

In the caption, the rapper’s daughter revealed that she “rarely” updates her social media fans. The 25-year-old said, “I rarely share my feed, but when I do, I’m thrilled it’s with you.”

Jade was dressed in an orange shirt and a light cream hat in the photo, and she stood with her arm around McClintock’s shoulder. Jade’s boyfriend, on the other hand, was dressed in a gray t-shirt with the words “ETE SUNSETS” inscribed on it. He was beaming in the selfie, which Jade posted with her 2 million Instagram followers.

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

One of the fans jokingly told Jade’s boyfriend, “Don’t hurt her… whatever you do.” “Aww it’s wonderful to see you happy hails,” one fan remarked, while another added, “Your life will go down in history.”

While one user said, “Lucky man,” another said, “he must be so frightened of doing something wrong when he’s around her father.”

While Jade mainly publishes solo photographs on Instagram, she does occasionally share photos taken alongside her boyfriend at special occasions. She previously released photos from the Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day holidays, as well as Hailie’s 21st birthday celebrations.

Last year, on Mike Tyson’s podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” the 48-year-old rapper discussed his daughter.

“She doesn’t have any children, but she does have a boyfriend,” the rapper told Tyson. “However, she’s doing well. She has certainly made me proud.”

He joyfully announced his daughter’s achievement, saying, “She graduated from college with a 3.9 [GPA].” “I also have a 26-year-old niece whom I helped raise and who is almost like a daughter to me. I also have a younger child, who is now 17 years old.”

Jade, Whitney Scott Mathers, and Alaina Mathers are the rapper’s three children with ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott. Scott was his second wife. The first time was from 1999 to 2001, and the second time was in 2006, when they married and divorced within three months.