Hailey Bieber Talks About How She Assists Justin Bieber On His Sobriety Journey.

Hailey Bieber opened up on how she was able to assist Justin Bieber in keeping sober. She also spoke about growing up in a family where substance misuse was a problem.

The 24-year-old model revealed that her family has a history of “addiction.” “Not just my father, but a lot of other folks on that side of my family struggled with a variety of issues,” the model told VS Voices on Wednesday.

Justin was “very upfront about why being sober worked for him and why he needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out,” Hailey said of his sobriety.

However, the model admitted that the couple had gone through some “dark times” and that discussing it became “very difficult” for them.

She explained that she had never “struggled with any substances” because she was already aware of it due of her father, actor Stephen Baldwin.

She mentioned that her father had a “very serious problem with cocaine,” and as a result, she decided to never use it. “I’m simply afraid that if I try it once, it’ll turn into something else,” she explained.

Hailey noted that she was surrounded by individuals going through recovery, which made it easier for her to talk to Justin about his addiction.

“Even an open conversation like, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ is beneficial. Being able to be truthful, “she stated “‘Are you OK to do this?’ I’ve asked Justin on occasion when I’ve been anxious. Because there was a time in your life when things were not going well for you and it was a gloomy period for you.” She also thanked Justin for being self-aware of his condition and “quite upfront about it,” saying that as a wife, this is all she can hope for.

In 2018, Hailey and Justin tied the knot. The model’s father first introduced them in 2009, but they have been dating on and off since 2015.