Hailee Steinfeld Reveals New Details About Her ‘Hawkeye’ Character.

Hailee Steinfeld has revealed fresh facts about her character Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” in which she will co-star with Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton.

Steinfeld called her character as “unique and enjoyable” in an interview with ET. She’s looking forward to bringing the character to life and embarking on “a really wild voyage right around Christmastime” with Renner, she said.

Kate Bishop, she said, “is a New York City girl who has looked at Hawkeye and idolized this person her whole life.” “And she finds herself in a really entertaining, chaotic, perhaps life-threatening position with her hero.” In a previous interview, Steinfeld also explained how her character will interact with Hawkeye in the series. “Kate aspires to be a kind person. She has a strong desire to follow Hawkeye’s example. She’s always admired this person, and now she’s on this amazing trip with him,” she explained.

Steinfeld’s debut project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “Hawkeye.” During the interview, she expressed her excitement for the series’ release, describing it as “really enjoyable.” In September, the first trailer for “Hawkeye” was published, featuring Steinfeld and Renner, whose character is trying to reconnect with his family for the holidays after his experiences with the Avengers. Renner described Steinfeld’s role as “a 22-year-old youngster” who is “a great Hawkeye fan” back in July. “Because she’s such a Hawkeye devotee, she has a really obnoxious and simultaneously endearing style about her,” he stated at the time. “The connection develops from there,” he continued, “but Clint’s biggest difficulty is Kate Bishop and the slew of troubles she brings into his life.”

Following “Loki,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “WandaVision,” “Hawkeye” is the latest Marvel series to debut on Disney+. It also stars Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh, who will reprise her role as Yelena in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after being introduced in “Black Widow.” “Hawkeye” will launch on Disney+ on November 24.