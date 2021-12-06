‘Had A Lot Of Fun Pissing People Off,’ Lil Nas X says after winning the Innovator Award.

After winning Variety’s Innovator of the Year Award, which was presented by singer Chloe Bailey in Los Angeles on Saturday, Lil Nas X revealed that he enjoys “pissing people off.”

After accepting the prize on stage, Nas X stated, “It’s been a pretty hectic year.” “It’s been a great year so far. I had a great time irritating folks.” He quickly responded, “I’m kidding,” and stated that this year has been mentally challenging for him.

“It took a lot of mental power for me to keep pushing this year after my debut reached such a high place so quickly,” the 22-year-old stated. “And trying to follow up and keep it going is quite scary.” Nas X went on to say how hard he worked to make his career a success and thanked everyone for this honor.

“But I was able to escape. I was just being myself. I completed the task at hand “The rapper went on. “I put forth effort in every aspect of my professional life. And I’m quite grateful for this honor.” The rapper has been causing a stir on the internet since he was chastised for flashing false baby bump photographs on Twitter in September.

“SURPRISE! I can’t believe I’m finally making this announcement. “MONTERO,” my little bundle of joy, is due on September 17, 2021 “He posted images of his growing baby belly on Twitter.

The rapper, on the other hand, described why he faked a baby bump to promote his debut album, “Montero.”

He told People at the time, “I’m like a mother sending her child out into the world.” “I’m ecstatic for everyone to hear this work of art that I’ve been working on for so long.” Furthermore, the rapper stated that he has evolved much over time and that he can now better manage his rage and sadness. “I have no control over how I feel, but I do have control over how I react. I’ve learned to ignore other people’s opinions “He went over the outlet with me.

On the employment front, the rapper has provided his voice to “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” an animated TV series set to premiere next year.