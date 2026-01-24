H Is for Hawk Captures the Struggle of Grief Through Falconry

Philippa Lowthorpe’s adaptation of Helen Macdonald’s memoir “H Is for Hawk” has become a quietly impactful cinematic experience, blending themes of mourning, the human-animal connection, and personal healing. Released worldwide on January 23, 2026, the film has garnered praise for its raw and intimate portrayal of grief, set against the backdrop of falconry.

The Wild Path of Mourning

At the center of the film is Helen, portrayed by Claire Foy, who is thrust into a profound mourning process following the sudden death of her father, Alisdair, played by Brendan Gleeson. A respected photojournalist, Alisdair’s passing leaves Helen, an academic at Cambridge, struggling with an overwhelming loss. Rather than succumbing to traditional methods of grieving, Helen takes an unconventional path—adopting a goshawk named Mabel. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the bird’s presence is both a desperate act of solace and an engagement with nature’s untamed side. Foy’s portrayal captures Helen’s internal conflict, expertly conveying the emotional complexity of her grief.

In the opening scenes, viewers are drawn into Helen’s seemingly stable life. A dedicated birdwatcher with a passion for the natural world, she shares a strong bond with her father, whose work chronicled everything from everyday moments to iconic events like Princess Diana’s wedding. But when the phone call arrives with the news of Alisdair’s death, everything changes. The film, as noted by MovieJawn, powerfully depicts the sensation of that moment—when the world blurs and the crushing weight of loss sets in.

Following this devastating blow, Helen embarks on a solitary journey through her grief. Flashbacks give insight into her deep-rooted connection with her father, bringing an emotional depth to their relationship. However, it is the bond between Helen and Mabel that takes center stage, providing the primary emotional thread for the narrative. The film explores the complexities of this relationship—how Mabel, a wild bird of prey, is hardly a creature of comfort, yet becomes an important symbol of Helen’s attempts to deal with her grief.

Film’s Power Lies in Its Honesty

Despite the film’s focus on grief, it avoids oversimplification. Helen’s mourning process is shown with all its messiness, as she struggles to manage daily tasks like housework and teaching. In one particularly poignant moment, Helen spends an entire day in a cardboard box, unable to even answer the door. It’s a scene that starkly represents the isolating nature of depression, and one that The Irish Times highlights as a powerful reflection of grief’s unpredictable journey.

The film doesn’t shy away from moments of levity, however. The narrative includes darkly comic instances of how people react to loss, such as a waiter offering a free brownie upon hearing of a death. These moments of humor act as a counterpoint to the heavier emotional content, showcasing the absurdities often present in mourning.

Visuals also play a crucial role in the storytelling, with cinematographer Charlotte Bruus Christensen capturing the beauty of nature in ways that feel both spiritual and grounding. The scenes involving Helen and Mabel are especially mesmerizing, showcasing the primal connection between human and animal. These sequences, as explained by screenwriter Emma Donoghue, were meticulously choreographed to ensure that the falconry scenes felt authentic. The use of real goshawks during filming further added to the realism, with Claire Foy training with the birds for weeks prior to shooting.

Foy’s performance has been widely praised for its depth and authenticity. The interaction between Helen and Mabel feels genuine, with Foy bringing a sense of presence to her role that convinces audiences of her connection to the hawk. According to MovieJawn, the actress never once falters in making the audience believe she is truly immersed in the experience with the bird.

Ultimately, “H Is for Hawk” stands out not only for its exploration of grief but for its refusal to adhere to conventional narratives. The film’s nuanced approach to the relationship between Helen and Mabel, as well as the complicated nature of mourning, resonates deeply with viewers. It does not offer a simple resolution to the pain Helen faces, and the film’s abrupt ending serves as a reminder of how grief is a process that never truly ends. As Foy aptly put it, “The more conversations we can have about the inevitable… hopefully, it will make people feel less alone.”