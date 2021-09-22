Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Netflix Show, “Sex, Love, and Goop,” Will Premiere Next Month.

Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to Netflix with a show that focuses on improving couples’ relationships through boosting their intimate experiences.

The 48-year-old actress will star in the Netflix original series “Sex, Love & Goop,” which will premiere on Oct. 21. According to ET Canada, the show will follow numerous couples who will be advised by professionals as they try to improve their relationships via sex and greater connection.

The short teaser, which begins with Paltrow saying, “We’re having sex,” was released by Netflix lately. It’s a sex-themed show. We’re going to discuss sex.” As the actress talks, she is flanked by the couples featured on the show, who are all giggling.

“Sex, Love & Goop” delves into what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship, including expressing and accepting your deepest fears and wants, as well as those of your partners.” In a statement to TV Line, Paltrow said.

“The show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives, and it is a continuation of Goop’s purpose to help our viewers seek the unfathomable power of their own potential. And it’s chock-full of things I wish I’d known years ago,” she continued.

Boardwalk Pictures, together with executive producers Andrew Fried, Shauna Minoprio, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Elise Loehnen, who is also Goop’s chief content officer, and Paltrow, are producing the 30-minute unscripted series.

Paltrow founded Goop, a health and wellness company, in 2008. It began with a weekly email and has since expanded to include health supplements, recipes, cosmetics, and even travel recommendations.

Paltrow launched the six-episode Netflix series “The Goop Lab” in 2020, bringing Goop to the small screen for the first time.

Doctors, researchers, and alternative health practitioners discussed female sexual satisfaction, longevity, and psychedelics on the broadcast. An edition of the show even featured an orgasm workshop.

Despite Netflix’s assertion that it was “intended to entertain, not provide medical advice,” Simon Stevens, chief executive of National Health Service England, condemned the show, accusing it of creating a “significant health risk” to the public.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her crew try vampire facials and support a body worker who claims to cure both severe psychological trauma and side-effects by simply lifting his hands two inches over a customer’s body, according to Stevens.

“Her company sells psychic vampire repellant, advises against using artificial sunscreen, and pushes colonic irrigation and do-it-yourself coffee enema. Brief News from Washington Newsday.