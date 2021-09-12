Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s Red Carpet Photos and Ben Affleck’s Ex.

Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez has Gwyneth Paltrow’s approval.

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in May, made their first red carpet appearance since reuniting at the Venice Film Festival.

The couple attended the film festival’s red carpet premiere of his new film, “The Last Duel,” on Friday, marking their first public appearance together in 18 years, according to Us Weekly.

Lopez wore a long white Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging crystal-encrusted neckline. Affleck, on the other hand, looked dashing in his black tuxedo.

Lopez’s stylist, Mariel Haenn, uploaded photos of the couple on Instagram, and they quickly went viral. With a heart on fire emoji in the caption, she wrote, “Here for it #Bennifer.”

“Okay, this is cute,” Paltrow, who dated Affleck in the late 1990s, remarked on the post shortly after.

Affleck and Lopez were photographed holding hands and staring affectionately into each other’s eyes, while another snap showed the actor leaning in to kiss Lopez on the cheek while his arm was wrapped around her waist. On the red carpet, the two locked lips in a third photo.

Other celebrities and Lopez and Affleck fans, in addition to Paltrow, have shown their support for the couple’s restored romance.

Shay Mitchell, star of “Pretty Little Liars,” said, “SO MUCH YES.” “I’m dying,” wrote singer Pia Toscano. “Inject it into my veins!!!” Nia Renee Hill added.

From 1997 until 2000, Paltrow and Affleck dated on and off. According to Us Weekly, they worked together on “Shakespeare in Love” in 1998, which won her an Oscar for best actress, and “Bounce” in 2000.

Paltrow, who is now married to Brad Falchuk, described her relationship with Affleck as a “lesson” in an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show in 2018.

“It’s fascinating; I believe there are some guys with whom you’re attempting to sort things out, right?” According to People, she said. “Like, you’re trying to go through certain issues from your background, and he was very much a lesson in that regard.”

“I’m not sure what I was attempting to heal in that instance,” she continued, “but it was…he was, you know, it was specific.”

Meanwhile, after meeting on the set of their film “Gigli,” Affleck and Lopez began dating in July 2002. They were engaged in November of that year, but their September 2003 wedding was postponed just days before the intended date. In early 2004, they decided to call off their engagement.

