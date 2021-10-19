Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Netflix Series “Sex, Love, and Goop” and Her Own Sex Experience.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke up about her own sex experiences and highlighted her upcoming Netflix series “Sex, Love & Goop,” highlighting how sexuality helps bring out anything “unhealed” in a relationship.

With the guidance of the experts, couples will learn about numerous ways to pleasure their lovers and connect on a deeper level in the new show. The first season of the show will premiere on the platform on Thursday.

Paltrow said she’s interested in “this particular area of sexuality” since it’ll cause “friction” between the couples.

“Anything that hasn’t been healed, anything that isn’t working is going to show up,” she explained to the site. “So, it’s like this incredible opportunity to examine how being in an intimate relationship affects the rest of your life in a microcosm?” She went on to say that she had always been “interested” in this subject and that she had always wanted to learn more about it. “What is the shame that we bear, and why are we so hesitant to ask for what we want?” the “Iron Man” star wondered. Paltrow also discussed her own personal experiences and urged everyone to stay true to their own “truth.” She said that when someone is in a relationship, they aren’t totally themselves.

“I believe it can be quite harmful to how you feel about yourself if you’re sublimating things or white-knuckling through anything,” she remarked.

Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, are the actress’s adolescent children, and she always encourages them to follow their intuition. Chris Martin, her ex-husband, is the father of her two children.

Paltrow stated, “I always try to be impartial on the matter.” “I believe my generation was bombarded with ideas about sex that made us feel awful about ourselves.” Paltrow is also recognized for her wellness and lifestyle business goop, which she started as a weekly new-age email in 2008 and launched as a weekly new-age newsletter in 2009. The brand has developed significantly and has been the subject of various controversy as a result of its promises.

In terms of her personal life, Paltrow married writer Brad Falchuk in 2018.