Gwyneth Paltrow and Jada Pinkett Smith Discuss The Importance Of Communicating Sexual Desires With Partners.

During a special episode of her show “Red Table Talk” with guest Gwyneth Paltrow, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has never shied away from addressing her sex life, discussed the obstacles of having a decent sex life.

Jada also talked about how important it is to communicate your sexual wants to your spouse. “It’s difficult,” Jada admitted on Wednesday. “The trip is something Will and I talk about a lot. We began at a fairly young age, when we were both 22 years old. That’s why the accountability component struck a chord with me, because I believe you want your spouse to know [what you require], particularly when it comes to sex. ‘Well, if you love me, you should know,’ it’s like. If you care about me, you should be able to read my thoughts.’ That’s a major blunder.” Paltrow, who is promoting her Netflix series “Sex, Love, and Goop,” said, “But isn’t it strange? It’s as if no one can read your mind, and we’re shattered.” “Crushed!” Jada responded, then went on to say, “Tell me what you require. Tell me what you want, and I’m sure I’ll be held accountable for doing the same… I make every effort.” ” It’s unsettling, but it’s essential, and I believe it’s especially important around sex, because it’s something we don’t talk about very often, and there’s so much imagination surrounding it…” Though Jada was candid about the challenges of sex in long-term relationships, she made it clear that the conversation had nothing to do with her sex life with husband Will Smith.

“Only because I have time today,” she posted on Twitter to clear the air. Stop inventing headlines. Take a look at the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow. In the bedroom, Will and I have never had a problem. “Thank you very much.” Will spoke about his open marriage to Jada in an interview with GQ in September, explaining that the couple has “given each other trust and freedom” because the relationship “can’t be a prison” for them. Even Jada revealed her relationship with musician August Alsina in July 2020, and later called Will onto “Red Table Talk” to clear the air about the matter.