Gwen Stefani’s Emotional Wedding Vows: Blake Shelton Dishes

Gwen Stefani spent a long time to finish penning her wedding vows, according to Blake Shelton.

The country artist revealed new details about their wedding preparations as well as their July 3 wedding on SiriusXM’s “The Storme Warren Show.” Carson Daly, the officiant at their wedding, had proposed that they write their own vows, according to Shelton.

“He approached us and said, ‘OK, but you guys have to take some responsibility here,’” says the author. According to E! News, Shelton said. “And one of them was to write our vows,” says the narrator.

“When it got to be like two weeks away, she was like, ‘Oh my God, let’s just not do that,’” he continued.

Stefani wanted to perform the “repeat after me” lines, according to Shelton, but Daly apparently continued to urge her. According to Shelton, Stefani was still working on her vows “all up till the night before.”

Despite the fact that the No Doubt singer took a long time to finish her vows, Shelton was moved by what she’d written and became tearful as Stefani read them during the ceremony.

“It was incredible,” the singer of “God Gave Me You” stated. “I haven’t even seen a video of our wedding yet, so I can’t recall what she said, but she had it written down and was having trouble getting through it. I struggled to understand what she was saying as well.”

Stefani’s vows also affected Daly, who told his “Today” co-hosts that there was “not a dry eye in the church.”

On July 3, Shelton and Stefani married in a backyard chapel on his ranch in Oklahoma, surrounded by 40 of their closest friends and family members, including Stefani’s sons with ex Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

They avoided the customary honeymoon after their wedding and instead went to their Los Angeles home to focus on their separate careers.

“They’ve both been extremely busy with business this year, and this was the only time they could squeeze in the wedding,” a source close to the couple told People.

Shelton and Stefani, on the other hand, have been spotted together frequently since the wedding. They performed their duet “Happy Anywhere” during night one of CMA’s Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.