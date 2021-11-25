Gwen Stefani Will Make Her First Visit To Oklahoma Since Marrying Blake Shelton [Watch].

Gwen Stefani has revealed her Christmas vacation plans, confirming that she would make her first trip to Oklahoma since marrying Blake Shelton.

“It’s a tradition for us to travel to Oklahoma next week. My entire family takes a flight out, and we haven’t been back since the wedding “She told the news organization ET. “As a result, I’m looking forward to it.” The 52-year-old singer, who sang at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Wednesday, said that she recently purchased a home in Oklahoma and plans to spend Thanksgiving there. “There is a new house there for us. We’ve started a new life there. So this will be our first Thanksgiving as a married couple! I’m grateful and ecstatic.” The outlet’s official Twitter account posted a video of the singer on Twitter, stating she “can’t wait to build memories with her family this Christmas.” When it comes to Thanksgiving, the singer mentioned that her mother, Patti Flynn, like a certain type of turkey, whilst her husband, Shelton, 45, enjoys experimenting with many smaller turkeys.

“One year they liked the hot Cheetos turkey, and this year I guess they’re going to try bacon-wrapped,” she added, adding, “I don’t know, all the boys are talking about the different things they’re going to make.”

The singer did say, however, that they had never made mac and cheese turkey before, but that they will this year. “That’s the most recent addition. Every year, it seems as if we add something new to the mix.” Stefani responded, “I really want my kids to have the most amazing memories that we could ever make together this Christmas, and I know that we’ll be able to achieve that,” when asked what she wants for Christmas as a gift. Stefani began dating Shelton in 2015, and the two married in July of this year.

In terms of her career, Stefani released her music video “Slow Clap” in April. The “Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” event, on the other hand, is planned to run on ABC on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. On the Hulu platform, you may also watch the event the next day.