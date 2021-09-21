Gwen Stefani Reveals The Moment She Said “Yes” To Blake Shelton’s Wedding Gwen Stefani Reveals The Moment She Said “Yes” To Blake Shelton’s Wedding Gwen Stefani Reveals The Moment She Said “Yes

More than two months after marrying Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani is revealing more details about her Vera Wang wedding gown.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer released vintage footage from a fitting on Monday, captioning them “the moment I said yes to the dress.”

Stefani sported a custom lily-white silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline in photographs and videos she shared on Instagram, claiming it was the second garment she’d tried on. The gown had a fitted bodice, a cut-away back, and a hand-tumbled tulle skirt with a high-low cut.

Stefani completed her ensemble with a long veil and a pair of white Le Silla stiletto cowboy boots. According to People, she wore a gold necklace with her and Shelton’s last names on it.

The names of the newlyweds, as well as Stefani’s sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston James, 15, Zuma Nesta, 13, and Apollo Bowie, 7, were hand-embroidered on the chapel-length veil.

Stefani’s friends and followers were ecstatic with the wedding gown she chose.

Tanya Tucker remarked, “Beautiful.” “Always lovely. The ideal country-meets-singing-star outfit!” Martyn Lawrence Bullard was the author of this piece.

“I’m completely enamored with the boots! And I love that you wore them with jeans to a rehearsal at a pub two weeks later,” an admirer said.

“Absolutely stunning!!! Another fan wrote with a sparkling heart emoji, “Love you sharing this with us.”

For the reception, Stefani wore a second, shorter version of the gown. She commented on Instagram, “You’ll need a party dress when [you]get to marry @blakeshelton.”

The No Doubt singer kept her bridal gown and flowers in a box later. Stefani told Wang in an Instagram Story video in August that working with her and being married to Blake in her gown was “truly a dream come true.”

Stefani and Shelton married on the country singer’s ranch in Oklahoma on July 3. Before getting engaged last year, the couple dated for five years.

During an interview ahead of the “CMA Summer Jam,” which aired on ABC earlier this month and featured a performance by the newlyweds, Shelton enthused about married life with Stefani.

“So far, married life has been… incredible,” he said on “People (The TV Show!).”

” “I mean, it’s exactly what it was before, which was fantastic. She’s just not able to get away from me anymore.”

He is "more confident" in his marriage with, according to an unnamed insider previously told Us Weekly.