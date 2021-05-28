Gwen Stefani Explains Why She Doesn’t Talk About Politics Much

Nowadays, entertainment and politics are frequently linked, with many celebrities publicly voicing their political opinions. Gwen Stefani, on the other hand, will not be following suit anytime soon. The singer has long kept her political views out of her songs and social media platforms, and she just explained why.

Because of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s political opinions have been questioned.

Stefani is engaged to Blake Shelton, a country singer whose political views were called into doubt in 2016. Many people wondered who Shelton and Stefani voted for after he made some Trump-related statements.

Shelton told Billboard, “I’m not going to have the political conversation with you about Trump or Hillary Clinton, but I will tell you this: Whether you love him or loathe him, he says what he thinks, and he has demonstrated that you don’t have to be so fearful.” “Despite Hollywood’s best efforts, a lot of people are rooting for him.”

“I watch individuals who don’t like him go out and beat up individuals who support him,” he continued. Who’s the lunatic here, you tell me? I’m sure I wish there was another choice, but there isn’t.”

Gwen Stefani discusses her political leanings.

Stefani declined to discuss her political views in a new interview with Paper Magazine. She preferred to connect her ska roots to her core ideals.

“I see why people might be inquisitive, but I believe it’s quite clear who I am,” she explained. “I began my band because we were heavily influenced by ska, which was a late-’70s music trend that was all about individuals joining together. The first song I ever composed was a song called “Different People,” which was featured on the Obama playlist and was about people being different and the same while embracing one another. “This is the very first song I ever wrote.”

This style of remark appears to be typical of Stefani. The previous year,… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.